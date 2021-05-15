MOBILE Ala, (WALA) Officials with the Mobile Police Department have issued a statement regarding an early Saturday morning homicide.

The statement reads as follows:

"On May 15, 2021 at 0028 hours, Mobile Police responded to 1957 Brill Road for a report of one shot. Upon arrival an officer found a male with apparent gunshot wounds and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene. If anyone has information about this incident, please call the Mobile Police Department at 208-7211."