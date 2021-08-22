MOBILE Ala, (WALA) Mobile police have released a statement regarding their investigation into a shooting that happened Saturday night.

The statement reads as follows:

"On Saturday, August 21, 2021, at approximately 5:18 p.m., police officers responded to the area of Overlook Road and Carlisle Drive W. concerning one shot. Police officers determine the victim was traveling east on Overlook Road when an unknown subject shot his vehicle. The unknown subject fired multiple shots into the back of the victim’s vehicle, striking him in the right shoulder and right arm. The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. If anyone has information about this incident, please call the Mobile Police Department at 208-7211.

After the medical staff evaluated the victim, his injuries were caused by shards of glass and not gunshots. This is an ongoing investigation."