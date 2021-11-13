MOBILE Ala, (WALA) Detectives with MPD are investigating the scene of a shooting in the 1200 block of Alba Street.
According to Mobile police officials a two year old child sustained a gunshot wound to the head early Saturday morning. The child was transported to a local hospital with a life threatening injury.
Mobile police will release more information on this incident as it becomes available.
