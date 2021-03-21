MOBILE Ala, (WALA) Mobile police have released a statement regarding a shooting on Government Boulevard on Sunday morning.

The statement reads as follows:

"On Sunday, March 21, 2021 at approximately 7:10 a.m., police responded to the Crest Motel, 4421 Government Boulevard in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim stated that a male suspect approached his vehicle brandishing a handgun, shot him, took his money, a cell phone and then fled the scene. The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries."

ORIGINAL STORY

MOBILE Ala, (WALA) Investigators with the Mobile Police department are on the scene of a shooting in the 4400 block of Government Boulevard.

Mobile police officers were dispatched at 7:08 a.m. Sunday to a call of one shot at the location. No other details have been released at this time.