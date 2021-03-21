MOBILE Ala, (WALA) Mobile police have released a statement regarding a shooting on Government Boulevard on Sunday morning.
The statement reads as follows:
"On Sunday, March 21, 2021 at approximately 7:10 a.m., police responded to the Crest Motel, 4421 Government Boulevard in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, officers located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound. The victim stated that a male suspect approached his vehicle brandishing a handgun, shot him, took his money, a cell phone and then fled the scene. The victim was transported to the hospital for non-life threatening injuries."
ORIGINAL STORY
MOBILE Ala, (WALA) Investigators with the Mobile Police department are on the scene of a shooting in the 4400 block of Government Boulevard.
Mobile police officers were dispatched at 7:08 a.m. Sunday to a call of one shot at the location. No other details have been released at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.