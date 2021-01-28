MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile Police are on the scene of a shooting on Titmouse Drive at Hurtel.
Police confirmed that a male victim was shot multiple times while walking in the area.
According to police, the suspect is unknown and the victim was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
