MOBILE, Ala. --Mobile Police Department is investigating two shootings this evening.
One happened at Halls Mill and Pollard Lane just before 5 this evening.
Investigators blocked off some of Halls Mill Road as they laid out evidence markers where they found shell casings.
Mobile police tell us at least one woman was shot and drove herself to the Raceway gas station on Government Boulevard, but she refused medical attention.
Around the same time, officers responded to Duval street after a man showed up at the hospital with multiple gunshot wounds.
According to investigators, a relative of the victim said he was shot at a barbershop.
There is no word on his condition.
Both investigations are ongoing.
