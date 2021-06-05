UPDATE: The woman found has been identified as Joanna Ryals, 34.

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police homicide investigators were called out to Rangeline Road near Baker Sorrell Road after a woman's body is discovered on the side of the road.

They got the call around 12:30 Saturday afternoon.

At this time -- it's unclear if she was hit by a vehicle. Traffic homicide investigators were taking measurements and collecting any evidence if that's determined to be the case.

