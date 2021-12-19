MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A 17-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries when he was shot in Mobile early Sunday morning.
Mobile Police said the victim was taken to the hospital in a personal vehicle around 1:30 a.m. Officers said they learned the victim was shot in the abdomen while he was on Cresthaven Road near Azalea Road.
Detectives said the identity of the shooter is unknown at this time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.