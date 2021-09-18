MOBILE, ALA. (WALA) -- Mobile Police responded this Saturday afternoon to the Shoppes at Bel Air in response to a shooting outside in the parking lot.

Officers had a portion of the parking lot crime taped off in front of the mall. Some of their efforts focused on the black Toyota Camry behind the tape.

According to Mobile Police, On Saturday, September 18, 2021, at approximately 2:11 p.m., officers responded to 3201 Airport Blvd. to a report of shots fired. shortly after the first call, officers were dispatched to the Firestone at 3105 Airport Blvd., where a 21-year-old male victim was found shot in the passenger seat of a vehicle.

Investigators determined that the victim was shot in the mall’s parking lot in front of the store DXL. The victim was transported to the hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

This is an ongoing homicide investigation, Mobile Police are encourages anyone with information to call 251-208-7211.