MOBILE, Ala. --Police are on the scene of a double homicide at Martin Luther King Avenue and Craft Highway.
According to Chief Lawrence Battiste, this is a very large crime scene.
Officials confirmed that two bodies were discovered in a vehicle deceased. They say the victims appear to be in their early 30s.
Police say two vehicles were found at the scene and police are searching for a third vehicle.
If you have any information about this crime or video of the crime, you are asked to place contact the Mobile Police Department.
