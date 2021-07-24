MOBILE ala, (WALA) Mobile police have released a statement regarding a fatal shooting that happened late Friday night in Mobile on Carter Avenue.

The statement reads as follows:

"On Friday, July 23, 2021, at approximately 11:13 p.m., Mobile Police officers responded to the 2700 block of Carter Avenue in reference to an adult male shot during a domestic dispute. Detectives have one person in custody and are interviewing witnesses. The victim sustained life-threatening injuries and was later pronounced deceased at the hospital.

We will release updates as information becomes available. If anyone has information pertaining to the case, please contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211."