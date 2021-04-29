MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police are investigating a shooting off Dauphin Island Parkway on Calmes Street.
Neighbors tell us that someone was killed in what appears to be a drive-by shooting. They say it happened shortly before 9 and that they heard nearly 20 shots fired. Several MPD homicide detectives appeared to be on scene as was a crew with "The First 48."
At least a dozen evidence markers could be seen on the ground.
We've reached out to MPD for more information.
