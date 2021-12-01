MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Armed robberies happen almost every day - but Mobile Police are investigating several lately involving masked suspects. Within the last 8 days MPD has investigated at least five armed robberies across the Port City -- where suspects were masked -- in at least three cases wearing ski masks.

The latest armed robbery investigation unfolding late Tuesday night at the Quick Stop off Cody Road North around 11:41 p.m. Two suspects wearing black ski masks entered the store around closing time -- both armed with handguns demanded cash. The store clerk complied and emptied the register. After getting what they wanted they ran away.

A day before before Mobile Police were called to the 6400 block of Baker Drive South. According to officers, two juveniles were robbed at gunpoint by a man wearing a ski mask and dark clothing. The man was in the car with a woman -- both fled the scene.

Last Tuesday, November 23, at the Campus Quarter Apartments off South University Boulevard -- three armed suspects in all black clothing and ski masks entered the victim's apartment just after midnight -- taking several things before leaving the scene.

Meanwhile, open overnight -- the Clark's Gas Station on Moffett Road was also hit up last Tuesday. The cashier complying to the suspects wearing COVID face masks and hoodies.

"The one that was behind the counter said please don't lie to me... Don't lie to me. I said I'm not lying, I can't open the safe," recalled Brenda McConnell. "I just thank God I'm here. Because being that close, looking down a barrel is just frightful."

In this case it was three suspects, who caught the attention of officers just after 3 a.m. speeding from the gas stationo scene. The suspects eventually bailed out the vehicle after a chase. One of them was apprehended -- the two others are still at large.

Meanwhile, Monday, November 29, was an early start for MPD robbery investigators. Called to Hooters off Airport Boulevard just after midnight. Police say a man wearing a mask and armed with a gun -- got into the back door of the building after an employee went to take out the garbage. Once inside -- the suspect demanded money from the assistant manager. He'd get the cash before making his getaway.

Also on Monday -- two masked gunmen entered the Family Dollar at 4726 Moffett Road around 9 p.m. According to investigators, one of them was armed with a handgun -- the other with a rifle. Police say they got away with cash from the register, tobacco products, and the victim's cell phone before running off towards Shelton Beach Road.

At this time, Mobile Police don't believe they are connected. All are ongoing investigations. Anyone who can help investigators is asked to give MPD a call 251-208-7211. Callers can remain anonymous.