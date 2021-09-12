MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- There was a heavy police presence outside The Stadium bar on Airport Boulevard Saturday night.

Mobile Police responding around 10 o'clock. We're hearing a young man was shot multiple times in the parking lot.

MPD crime-taping off a good portion of the parking lot. Several homicide detectives were also on scene. A crew with "The First 48" -- who follow investigators on high profile crimes – were also there.

We counted nearly a dozen evidence markers on the ground.

We've reached out to Mobile Police and will update this story as soon as we get more information.