MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – The Mobile Police Department is investigating several cases of shots being fired into occupied dwellings on Friday.
About 12:20 a.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of East Street in reference to the shots fired complaint and discovered a bullet had struck the resident's home. No one was injured and the investigation is ongoing, police said.
Later, police were also called Wells Avenue and Diggs Avenue about 2:30 a.m. in reference to a complaint of shots fired. Officers discovered bullet holes in both residents' homes located on the 2000 block of Wells Avenue. Police said no one was injured at either residence and the investigation is ongoing.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.