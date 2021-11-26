MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – The Mobile Police Department is investigating several cases of shots being fired into occupied dwellings on Friday.

About 12:20 a.m., officers responded to the 1400 block of East Street in reference to the shots fired complaint and discovered a bullet had struck the resident's home. No one was injured and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

Later, police were also called Wells Avenue and Diggs Avenue about 2:30 a.m. in reference to a complaint of shots fired. Officers discovered bullet holes in both residents' homes located on the 2000 block of Wells Avenue. Police said no one was injured at either residence and the investigation is ongoing.