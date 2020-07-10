MOBILE, Ala. --Mobile Police are searching for a runaway teen and need the public's help in locating her.
Daijah Lasanbra Bryant, 15, was last seen July 8, leaving her mother's residence on the 1500 block of Sharon Drive. Bryant was wearing a black Nike shirt, blue jean shorts and no shoes. Her hair was also braided and she was carrying two backpacks.
The mother does not know where her daughter might be. Anyone with information is asked to call police at 251-208-7211.
Bryant is 5 feet and 2 inches tall and weighs 122 pounds.
