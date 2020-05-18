MOBILE, Ala. --On Sunday, May 17, 2020 at approximately 4:49 p.m., police responded to the 6430 Theodore Dawes Road and I-10 Kampground in reference to the report of one down.
Upon arrival, officers located an adult male being given CPR beside a pool. The victim had been seen moments before sitting on the side of the pool by himself and later someone found him face down in the pool.
The victim was pulled from the water nonresponsive and not breathing. The victim was transported to the hospital where he died. The victim has been identified as 31-year-old Brock Livingston.
There were no signs of foul play. The investigation is ongoing.
