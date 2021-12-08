MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department is investigating the city’s latest fatal shooting and is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect.
According police spokesperson Katrina Frazier, officers responded to the 1000 block of Pecan Street shortly after 1 p.m. today on a call of shots fired. Officers found the victim dead on the front lawn.
Frazier did not release the victim’s name and his age was unavailable. She said there were no other victims.
“It is very unfortunate that we had a loss of life today,” Frazier said
Police have no suspects yet in the case but are doing everything possible to find the responsible party as quickly as possible, she said.
Frazier asked anyone who may have seen or heard anything to contact police at 251-208-7211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.