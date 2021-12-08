MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department is investigating the city’s latest fatal shooting and is asking for the public’s help in locating a suspect.

According police spokesperson Katrina Frazier, officers responded to the 1000 block of Pecan Street shortly after 1 p.m. today on a call of shots fired. Officers found the victim dead on the front lawn.

Frazier did not release the victim’s name and his age was unavailable. She said there were no other victims.

“It is very unfortunate that we had a loss of life today,” Frazier said

Police have no suspects yet in the case but are doing everything possible to find the responsible party as quickly as possible, she said.

Frazier asked anyone who may have seen or heard anything to contact police at 251-208-7211.