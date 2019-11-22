The Mobile Police Department conducted a traffic safety enforcement operation on I-10 and I-65 Friday, November 22.
Officials say traffic safety unit officers focused on violations that increased the risk of serious traffic collisions. These included speeding, following too close, and move-over violations while officers are conducting traffic stops.
According to MPD, officers issued 117 citations. They say 72 of those citations were for speeding violations.
The say although the posted speed limit was 65 mph, most cited speeds were in the 80 mph range and five in excess of 90 mph.
