MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department on Friday morning issued a traffic advisory related to the expected large crowd attending the Morgan Wallen concert at The Grounds.

The gates at The Grounds will open at 11 a.m. today for the concert. The MPD said it will be assisting with the traffic to ensure residents and concertgoers arrive at their destination with minimal delays.

Traffic control officers will be present throughout the course of the day, the department said.

It further advised that, because of the road work and increased volume of traffic due to the concert, residents are asked to be mindful and patient of traffic delays, and if possible, avoid the area to alleviate traffic congestion.