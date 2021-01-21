MOBILE, Ala. --On Wednesday, January 20, 2021 at approximately 8 a.m., police responded to Booker T. Washington Middle School, in reference to a juvenile male with a stolen gun.
According to MPD, a School Resource Officer detained the juvenile and located the firearm while following up on a tip.
