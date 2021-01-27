MOBILE, Ala. --On Tuesday, January 26, 2021 at approximately 9:15 a.m., police responded to B.C. Rain High School, in reference to a juvenile with a gun.
According to MPD, a School Resource Officer stated that he was conducting a random search on the juveniles backpack and the juvenile refused to comply.
A brief chase then began inside the school and the juvenile was apprehended by the school's staff.
MPD states, the Resource Officer then said that he searched the backpack and discovered a loaded handgun.
The juvenile was transported to Strickland Youth Center and charged with Certain Persons Forbidden.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.