MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A teenager was shot and killed in Mobile Monday night.

Police say is was at about 8:34 p.m. when officers responded to the 1800 block of Allison Street in reference to one shot. Upon arrival, officers located a 16-year-old juvenile male victim lying in the road.

The victim was pronounced deceased on the scene, police say

Police say they will release updates as information becomes available.

Investigators ask anyone who has information about the case to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.