MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department is searching for a bandit who is accused of pulling a knife on a gas station clerk and making off with cigarettes.
Officers responded to CEFCO Gas Station, 2704 Springhill Avenue, around 12:21 a.m. Tuesday where an unknown male subject had entered the business armed with a knife and demanded several cartons of cigarettes. The clerk complied and the subject fled the scene with the merchandise.
The investigation is ongoing.
