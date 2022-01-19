MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department is searching for a bandit who is accused of pulling a knife on a gas station clerk and making off with cigarettes.

Officers responded to CEFCO Gas Station, 2704 Springhill Avenue, around 12:21 a.m. Tuesday where an unknown male subject had entered the business armed with a knife and demanded several cartons of cigarettes. The clerk complied and the subject fled the scene with the merchandise.

The investigation is ongoing.