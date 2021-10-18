MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine said 19-year-old Hezekiah Kaniel Belfon is the suspect believed to have pulled the trigger in the shooting at Ladd-Peebles Stadium Friday night.

Five people were wounded -- one with life-threatening injuries -- when Belfon fired into the crowd during the closing minutes of the Williamson-Vigor high school football game, Prine said during a news conference at MPD Headquarters early Monday afternoon.

Belfon remains at large. Prine said he considers the suspect to be "armed and dangerous."

Police ask anyone with additional information about the case or the whereabouts of Belfon to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211.

Mobile Police over the weekend arrested 19-year-old Jai Scott of Semmes on five counts of attempted murder in connection with Friday night's shooting at the football game. But Prine said that while Scott had some involvement, police so not believe he was the shooter.

A motive for the shooting, which happed just before 10 p.m. Friday, has not been discerned by police investigators. It happened as thousands were gathered at the game celebrating Vigor's homecoming, police say.

Five victims sustained gunshot wounds. Authorities say the victims consist of two adults and three juveniles ranging from 15 to 17 years old.

Police say four of the victims were transported to the hospital by ambulance, and one victim was transported by private vehicle. As of Monday, three victims have been released from the hospital. One other is listed in stable condition, and another is in guarded condition.

Officials with the Mobile County Public School System on Monday announced that two upcoming high school football games will be relocated in the wake of the shooting at Ladd-Peebles Stadium.

This Thursday's game between B.C. Rain High School Faith Academy will be held at Theodore High School. Friday's game between LeFlore High School and St. Paul's Episcopal School will be held at St. Paul's.

Kickoff for both games will be at 7 p.m.

"This will allow us time to further assess the situation and prepare for future scheduled games at Ladd-Peebles Stadium," the MCPSS stated in its announcement about the moves.

The Williamson and Vigor teams met Monday morning to complete the game that was interrupted by the shooting. Vigor won, 28-12.