MOBILE, Ala. --On Wednesday, December 23, 2020 at 7:07 p.m., police responded to the Chevron Service Station, 3110 Dauphin Island Parkway in reference to a shooting.
Upon arrival, officers located the male victim suffering from gunshot wounds.
The victim's ex-girlfriend stated that she was riding with four of her friends, two females, two males and her friend’s two-year-old child when they spotted the victim off of Club House Road.
She said that the victim attempted to run them off of the roadway, so they drove to the Chevron Station to get some help.
According to MPD, the victim followed them to the Chevron station, blocked them in, exited his vehicle, walked to their vehicle confronted them and was shot.
The victim was transported to the hospital for life-threatening injuries.
MPD have identified the shooter and this case is being treated as self-defense.
This investigation is ongoing.
