MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police Department using social media to try and prevent home and auto theft with their #9PMRoutine campaign, reminding folks to lock up their valuables.

The idea came from Pasco County in Florida, which started the campaign six years ago. Interim Police Chief Roy Hodge said they adopted the routine to prevent crimes of opportunity in Mobile.

"to remind you to lock your valuables, secure your vehicle, remove anything from your vehicle, set your home alarm and remove any valuables you have outside," said Interim Chief Hodge, "you know things that someone can walk by and pick up or remove out of your vehicle."

Things like guns. On average six to eight handguns are stolen out of vehicles every single week in Mobile, something police said is preventable.

"Most of these weapons are owned by law-abiding citizens that have them for personal protection, but the thing we would ask them to think about, how is your weapon protecting you if it's in your driveway, in your vehicle?"

Interim Chief Hodge reminding folks that 9 p.m. is not the only time you should lock things up.

"Nine p.m. was chosen because that's typically the time that people are turning in for the night".

MPD wants you to lock up your valuables all the time, so you don't give criminals an open door to take your belongings.

The hope is that MPD and the community can work together to prevent vehicle and residential burglaries in the city.

You can follow the Mobile Police Department on Facebook and Twitter to get friendly reminders to lock it up.