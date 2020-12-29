MOBILE, Ala. --On Tuesday, December 15, 2020 at approximately 7:44 p.m., police responded to Azalea Point Apartments, 651 Azalea Road in reference to a homicide.
MPD needed the public's help locating 28-year-old Garrick Johnson Jr., as he was wanted for questioning in reference to the shooting death of Gakevia Johnson.
On Tuesday, December 28, 2020 at approximately 3 p.m., MPD located the subject Garrick Johnson Jr.
Johnson has now been interviewed by MPD and released.
The investigation is ongoing.
