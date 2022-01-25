MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Investigators are searching for clues in two armed robberies at a couple of Waffle House locations in Mobile.

Both crimes happened Sunday night less than an hour and a half apart.

In the first case, two people dressed in black held up the restaurant at 4959 Moffett Road around 10:25 p.m. One suspect was armed with a gun. The suspects fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash from the cash register, according to MPD.

No one was injured in those either hold-up

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to give the Mobile Police Department a call.