MOBILE Ala, (WALA) Officials with MPD have released a statement regarding an arrest they have made in an early Saturday morning shooting.

The statement reads as follows:

"On August 14, 2021, at approximately 2:19 a.m., police officers responded to a shooting at the Saddle Up Saloon, located at 9 North Jackson Street. Inside the business, officers discovered Andrew Sims, age 30, deceased from a gunshot wound. Two other victims arrived at a local hospital and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The suspect, Freddy Escobar Diaz, age 39, was taken into custody on scene. He was later transported to Metro Jail and charged with Murder and two counts of Assault Second Degree."