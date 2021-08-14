MOBILE Ala, (WALA) Officials with MPD have released a statement regarding an arrest they have made in an early Saturday morning shooting.
The statement reads as follows:
"On August 14, 2021, at approximately 2:19 a.m., police officers responded to a shooting at the Saddle Up Saloon, located at 9 North Jackson Street. Inside the business, officers discovered Andrew Sims, age 30, deceased from a gunshot wound. Two other victims arrived at a local hospital and were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.
The suspect, Freddy Escobar Diaz, age 39, was taken into custody on scene. He was later transported to Metro Jail and charged with Murder and two counts of Assault Second Degree."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.