MOBILE Ala, (WALA) The Mobile Police Department has released a statement regarding a shooting that happened Saturday night.

The statement reads as follows:

"On July 3, 2021, at 8:53 p.m., Mobile Police officers responded to 1100 block of Middle Ring Road to investigate a report of a person down. When Police Officers arrived, they located an adult male that had been shot multiple times. The victim died from the injuries he sustained during the shooting. Investigators determined Victor Aaron Roland, D.O.B. 9/18/1985, a 24-year-old male, as the suspect in this case. Roland was charged with murder and booked at Mobile Metro Jail."