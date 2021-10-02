MOBILE Ala, (WALA) Mobile police have made an arrest in a shooting that happened early Saturday morning.

According to officials with MPD at around 2 a.m. Saturday officers responded to a report of a shooting at 3701 Carlyle Close East. When officers arrived the person who called police he shot at his friend and his friend shot back. The friend sustained a gun shot wound to his abdomen. Police say it appears the two had been drinking and started shooting at each other.

Police officials say that 31 year old Cameron Wheeler was arrested and charged with assault second degree. Mobile police say Wheeler was the person who called to report the shooting.