MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A 30-year-old Mobile man remained in the Mobile County Metro Jail Thursday in connection with a shooting at a gas station on St. Stephens Road.

On Wednesday, the Mobile Police Department arrested Jonathan Patrick Hughes on charges of first-degree assault and certain persons forbidden to carry a pistol, according to jail records.

According to police, officers responded to Pride Gas Station at 1920 St. Stephens Road around 10 p.m. on Feb. 4 and found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Store employees said the victim was shopping inside the business when the suspect entered and began firing, police said.

A bond hearing for Hughes is scheduled Friday morning, according to jail records.