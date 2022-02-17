MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A 30-year-old Mobile man remained in the Mobile County Metro Jail Thursday in connection with a shooting at a gas station on St. Stephens Road.
On Wednesday, the Mobile Police Department arrested Jonathan Patrick Hughes on charges of first-degree assault and certain persons forbidden to carry a pistol, according to jail records.
According to police, officers responded to Pride Gas Station at 1920 St. Stephens Road around 10 p.m. on Feb. 4 and found the victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. Store employees said the victim was shopping inside the business when the suspect entered and began firing, police said.
A bond hearing for Hughes is scheduled Friday morning, according to jail records.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.