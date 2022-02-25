MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A 22-year-old man is behind bars in connection with a robbery in the area of West I-65 South Service Road and Airport Boulevard.
Mobile police arrested Kendall Jermaine Smith. He is facing third-degree robbery and second-degree marijuana charges, according to police.
The incident occurred on Feb. 18.
