MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile police arrested a 32-year-old man Monday in connection with a stabbing that occurred last week on Dauphin Island Parkway.

Henry Lamar Irby was booked into the Mobile County Metro Jail on a charge of second-degree assault.

Officers responding to the 1400 block of Dauphin Island Parkway on Thursday afternoon, Dec. 16 found the victim suffering from stab wounds to his upper body. The victim was transported to the hospital for treatment. The suspect, later identified as Irby, had fled the scene before officers arrived.

Jail records listed Irby as homeless. A bond hearing is scheduled for Wednesday morning.