MPD makes arrest in October shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – Mobile police arrested a 57-year-old Mobile man Saturday in connection with a shooting that took place in October.

Police officers were in the area of America Best Value Inn, 162 South Beltline Hwy, on Saturday when they observed the suspect from a “be on the lookout” alert. Aaron Vincent Richardson was booked into Mobile County Metro Jail for second-degree assault and carrying a pistol with no permit.

Investigators said that about 8:45 a.m. Oct. 20, officers responded to the Shell Station at 3660 Airport Boulevard in reference to an assault and found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the left leg.

According to a detective, the victim and Richardson were involved in a verbal dispute that turned physical. Robinson allegedly struck the victim in the face, produced a handgun and shot the victim in both legs, police said.

The victim was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.