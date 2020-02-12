MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department's Special Victims Unit has made a number of arrests for sex crimes in recent years. Some of the cases date back more than 25 years and had been considered "cold cases."
It's all thanks to more than $4.6 million in grants used to help test rape kits. And, officials say more investigations are underway as a result of these tests.
