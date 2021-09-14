MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police in Mobile were called out early Tuesday morning to investigate a report of a shooting.

The investigation started just before 3 a.m. That's when officers responded to an emergency call of shots fired in the area of Spring Hill Avenue and Mobile Infirmary Boulevard.

Police say a male gunshot victim suffered a wound not believed to be life threatening. He was transported to the hospital by Mobile Fire-Rescue.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.