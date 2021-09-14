MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Police in Mobile were called out early Tuesday morning to investigate a report of a shooting.
The investigation started just before 3 a.m. That's when officers responded to an emergency call of shots fired in the area of Spring Hill Avenue and Mobile Infirmary Boulevard.
Police say a male gunshot victim suffered a wound not believed to be life threatening. He was transported to the hospital by Mobile Fire-Rescue.
Police say this is an ongoing investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.