MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- A male victim has died from his injuries after having been shot this morning on a residential street in West Mobile, according to the Mobile Police Department.
Police say officers responded to the 2500 block of Lloyds Lane at about 4 a.m. after having received a report of someone being shot in the chest.
When FOX10 News crews arrived a short time later, they saw the victim on a stretcher being put into an ambulance. Police tell FOX10 News that the victim suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was transported to a local hospital where he later succumbed to his injuries.
At this time MPD has not identified the victim, but according to Mobile Fire Rescue the victim was in his 40s.
The victim was shot and killed at his front door. Neighbor Ed Harper heard the shots.
An officer on the scene this morning told us no one was in custody.
Lloyds Lane runs between Cottage Hill Road and Girby Road.
Another neighbor tells FOX 10 News she also heard the shots and has video and pictures of someone running down the street immediately following the shooting at around 4:02 a.m. She has since given her information and video to police. It's unclear if it's connected to the crime.
In addition to combing the scene for evidence, homicide investigators were also going door to door.
Anyone with information -- is asked to call Mobile Police 251-208-7211. Callers can remain anonymous.
