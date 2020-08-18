MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police arrested a man they say assaulted an officer with bodily fluids on Monday, August 17.
According to authorities, officers responded to Main Street and Gold Avenue in reference to a suspicious call.
They say upon arrival, "officers observed a subject that fit the description of a subject in reference to a previous call."
Police say officers gave verbal commands and the subject, later identified as 36-year-old George Moore, refused to comply.
According to authorities, as officers attempted to detain Moore, he began to spit, attempted to bite and grabbed an officer’s firearm.
Moore faces charges of assault with bodily fluids, resisting arrest, disorderly conduct, failure to obey
