MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police arrested a man after they say he admitted to stealing a vehicle and then setting it on fire.
According to police, on Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at approximately 10:30 a.m., police responded to the 1000 block of Bernice Hudson Drive in reference to a car that had been set on fire behind an abandoned house.
They say a witness gave a description of the male subject that fled the scene.
Officials say officers were able to locate the subject, identified as 39-year-old Lafonza Perdue, nearby and detained him. During the interview, they say he admitted to the crimes. They say officers also located narcotic pills on the subject’s person.
Perdue faces charges of theft of property 1st, criminal mischief 1st and possession of a controlled substance.
These crimes are a part of the daily crime report distributed by the Mobile Police Department.
Burglary 2nd
On Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at approximately 4:20 p.m., police responded to the 2100 block of Pratt Drive in reference to a burglary in progress. The victim stated that the unknown female subject forced her way inside her residence and assaulted her. The subject then forced the victim out of her residence while she took the victim’s belongings. The victim got help from her neighbor and they removed the subject from the residence. The subject fled the scene but was apprehended near 2219 Dauphin Island Parkway. Leah Douglas, 34, was arrested.
Arson Investigation
On Thursday, September 10, 2020 at approximately 3:40 a.m., police responded to the 1400 block of Lee Street in reference to a possible residential fire. Officers and Mobile Fire-Rescue arrived at the location but there was no fire. Mobile Fire-Rescue located four improvised incendiary bottles near the residence. The fire investigator responded to the scene and conducted an investigation.
