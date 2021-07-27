MOBILE, Ala. --On July 24, 2021, at around noon, an officer responded to the Dollar General on Airport Blvd.

The officer was called for a report of an unknown male entering the store and being armed with a gun, demanding money.

According to Mobile Police, after taking the money, the suspect left the store.

No injuries have been reported.

On July 27, 2021, Shaunta Teyrell Wilkerson, 45 was later arrested.

If anyone has information about the incident, please call MPD at 208-7211.