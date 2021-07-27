MOBILE, Ala. --On July 24, 2021, at around noon, an officer responded to the Dollar General on Airport Blvd.
The officer was called for a report of an unknown male entering the store and being armed with a gun, demanding money.
According to Mobile Police, after taking the money, the suspect left the store.
No injuries have been reported.
On July 27, 2021, Shaunta Teyrell Wilkerson, 45 was later arrested.
If anyone has information about the incident, please call MPD at 208-7211.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.