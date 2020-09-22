MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police arrested a man they say burglarized a vehicle at LifeSouth Blood Center and Shoe Station on the same day.
Both businesses are located on Hillcrest Road.
According to officials on Monday, September 21 at approximately 10:30 a.m., police responded to LifeSouth Community Blood Centers in reference to a vehicle burglary. They say upon arrival, officers discovered that the business' bus was burglarized and items were taken.
Later, they say officers responded to Shoe Station in reference to a theft of property.
Officers located a male subject, identified 26-year-old Ryan Lane, as the same person from the vehicle burglary as seen on surveillance video, inside the business attempting to steal merchandise.
The subject physically fought officers but was eventually taken into custody.
Lane faces unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, resisting arrest, assault 3rd, drug paraphernalia and theft of property 4th.
