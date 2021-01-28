MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- Mobile Police said a man arrested after a high-speed chase on Thursday shot and killed a woman inside her home nearly three months ago.
Police said Lashaun Lamar Pruitt, 19, fired shots into a house on Farnell Drive on the night of November 1. A woman in the home, 41-year-old April Ruggs, was wounded in the shooting and later died.
Detectives connected Pruitt to the homicide and said they spotted him driving a Ford Mustang on Michigan Avenue Thursday afternoon.
When investigators attempted to stop the car, they said Pruitt took off and led them on a chase reaching speeds of 100 mph. The car crashed in a ditch in the Morningside neighborhood where Pruitt and a passenger, Khalijah Clark, bailed out and started running.
Officers quickly took the two men into custody.
Pruitt is charged with murder, discharging a firearm into a dwelling, firing into an unoccupied vehicle, reckless endangerment, attempting to elude, and trafficking in stolen identities
Clark is charged with tampering with a witness, carrying a pistol without a permit, and attempting to elude.
The Mobile Police Department, Mobile County Sheriff's Office, and US Marshals were involved in the pursuit.
