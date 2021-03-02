MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A 56-year-old man was arrested and charged with criminal surveillance Monday, March 1.
According to MPD, officers responded to the Shoppes at Bel Air at approximately 4:30 p.m. in reference to a subject using his phone to video record a victim while he was using the restroom.
Police say the juvenile victim stated that the subject put his phone underneath the bathroom stall and recorded him using the restroom. Mall security was notified and Dewayne Earl Williams was detained.
