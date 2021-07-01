MOBILE, Ala. --According to Mobile Police, on Wednesday evening, June 30, officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop on a 2010 Subaru Impreza at Duval and Houston Street.

The car was occupied by Demarkes Hardy, 21.

As the officer attempted to stop the car off the roadway, the driver continued to drive.

A police chase then ensued which later ended at the Azalea Pointe Apartments.

According to MPD, the driver then got out and ran on foot, tossing a handgun before being caught by officers.

Police later learned that the car had been stolen.

Hardy was then arrested and charged with attempt to elude, reckless endangerment, marijuana 2nd, no pistol permit, and resisting arrest.

He also has had several warrants out of Mobile County.

MPD also states a 1st degree robbery charge is also forthcoming.