MOBILE, Ala. (WALA)- Mobile police arrested 34-year-old Justin Richards after they say he walked into a business on Old Pascagoula Road and stole items.

But things took a violent turn when police say Richards pulled out a knife and cut an employee who confronted him. The injuries were minor, but the charges are anything but.

Richards is charged with first degree robbery. It's a similar story to one we told you earlier this week.

Police arrested James Sartain Jr. after they say he robbed a business earlier this week and then used his truck as a weapon hitting two people who tried to stop him from getting away.

The entire incident was caught on camera. Sartain Jr. is also charged with first degree robbery.

Artavia Broadhead and Brianna Franklin were arrested after Mobile police say they beat up a Walmart employee who tried to stop them from stealing.

The pair turned themselves in after FOX10 news showed surveillance pictures.

Both of them are charged with second degree robbery. All of those victims are expected to be okay.

We spoke to Mobile police this week and they gave this advice. Don't endanger yourself.

They'd much rather you try to be a good witness than risking your safety and health over property.