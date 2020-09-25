MOBILE, Ala. -- On Thursday, September 24, 2020 at approximately 5:47 p.m., Mobile police responded to the 500 block of May Street in reference to a report of someone stealing power.
According to MPD, the victim stated that the neighbor entered her home through a window and plugged his power cord into her power outlet.
Officers followed the cord to the neighbor’s house and detained him.
MPD states the subject was interviewed and confessed to entering the residence and plugging in his extension cord to use her power.
Darrel Sampson, 64, was arrested.
