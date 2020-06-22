MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Mobile Police Department says a 24-year-old Mobile man was arrested and charged with harassing communications and making a terrorist threat after he threatened to shoot people at Mobile Infirmary.
Police say that at about noon Sunday Shamal Bruce became upset because he did not want to be discharged from Mobile Infirmary.
The security officer told Bruce to leave, and he left, police said. But then at about 2:21 p.m. the same day, according to police, Bruce contacted someone at the hospital and stated that he was coming to the hospital to shoot people, including one of the nurses.
Police said that at about 3:30 p.m. a nurse spotted Bruce inside the hospital. The hospital went into lockdown, and officers were able to locate Bruce and apprehend him.
Bruce did not have a gun or other weapons on him when he was apprehended, and no weapons were found inside his car, according to police.
Jail records show Bruce remains in Mobile County Metro Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.