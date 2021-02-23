MOBILE, Ala. --On Monday, February 22, 2021 at approximately 9:55 p.m., police initiated a traffic stop on Three Notch Road near Theodore Dawes Road in reference to the suspect running a stop sign.

When officers initiated blue lights and sirens the suspect sped off and a pursuit ensued to old Pascagoula Road near Easley Road where the vehicle stopped and the suspects were taken into custody.

Roy Parker III, 44 was arrested.

This isn't Parker's first arrest, or his first attempting to elude charge.

Jail records show he's been in and out of metro for more than two decades on a number of charges including robbery, assault, drug trafficking, and burglary.